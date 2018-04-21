What's Next: Barbara Bush's funeral today

Barbara Bush's funeral today

The funeral and burial of former United States first lady Barbara Bush, 92, will be held today in Houston, Texas.

The current First Lady Melania Trump, and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and their wives will attend the funeral at St Martin's Episcopal Church, a few blocks from the home she and her husband, Mr George H.W. Bush, built.

Flower wonderland at Orchid Show

Award-winning and heritage orchids will take centre stage at the inaugural Singapore Garden Festival Orchid Show, which will run from today to April 29.

The wonderland of flowers will be showcased at the National Orchid Garden and other parts of the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The event coincides with the 125th anniversary of Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim.

13th Singapore Maritime Week begins

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is organising the 13th edition of the Singapore Maritime Week, starting today.

With the theme "Positioning for Future Growth - Driving Connectivity, Innovation, and Talent", the nine-day event will be a platform for debates and exchanges among key stakeholders from the maritime and maritime-related industries.