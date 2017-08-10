What's Next: August 10, 2017

Report on climate change effects

A US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-backed report summarising the global effects of climate change last year is scheduled for release today, with the conclusions expected to be similar to previous years' versions. The report could complicate United States President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back federal climate regulations, according to people on both sides of the debate on global warming.

National Day Reception at the Istana

President Tony Tan Keng Yam will host the National Day Reception today at the Istana, his last before leaving the highest office soon.

Cabinet ministers are expected to be among the guests at the annual event, which has typically included business, community, grassroots and union leaders.

Noble Group reports Q2 results

Troubled Noble Group will report its second-quarter results today. Management will hold an earnings conference call and webcast. The commodity trader had earlier announced plans to dispose of its profitable energy business units to pay off debt, and warned of a loss of as much as US$1.8 billion (S$2.45 billion).