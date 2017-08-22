What's Next: Aug 22, 2017

Trump to lay out Afghanistan strategy

It will be President Donald Trump's turn todayto address a problem that vexed his two predecessors when he details his strategy for the war in Afghanistan, America's longest military conflict. In a prime-time speech to the nation, Mr Trump may announce a modest increase in United States troops, as recommended by his senior advisers.

Thai-S'pore civil service exchange meet

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai will jointly open the 13th Coordinating Meeting of the Thailand-Singapore Civil Service Exchange Programme today. More than 30 government agencies across 13 cooperation clusters are involved in the programme.

Malaysian foreign reserves data

Malaysia's central bank is expected to release its latest foreign reserves data today. In its last report, Bank Negara Malaysia disclosed international reserves of US$99.4 billion (S$135.5 billion) as at July 31. Last Friday, ratings agency Fitch lifted Malaysia's economic outlook and raised its full-year economic growth forecast to 5.1 per cent, from 4.5 per cent previously.