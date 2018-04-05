What's Next: April 5, 2018

US diplomats to leave Moscow by today

Sixty United States diplomats who have been expelled from Moscow must leave by today.

Russia ordered the closure of the US Consulate in St Petersburg in an ongoing escalation of tit-for-tat with several Western countries over the alleged poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Third SingHealth Nursing Conference

The third SingHealth Nursing Conference will be held at the Academia, SGH Campus, today.

Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Health, will deliver the opening address, highlighting the different roles nurses undertake to ensure a sustainable healthcare system in Singapore beyond 2020.

REC Solar embarks on solar installation

REC Solar is holding a contract signing and ground-breaking ceremony today for one of the largest rooftop solar installations in Singapore.

The 2.37MW rooftop installation on its factory in Tuas is expected to generate some 2.6 million kilowatt hour of electricity annually.