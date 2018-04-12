What's Next: April 12, 2018

Senate hearing on new secretary of state

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a nomination hearing today to consider Central Intelligence Agency director Mike Pompeo to be the next secretary of state. US President Donald Trump picked Mr Pompeo to replace Mr Rex Tillerson, whom he fired last month as his top diplomat after their relationship became strained.

Venice Biennale artwork on display here

The work of art that represented Singapore at the Venice Biennale will be on display here for the first time from today until May 13 at TheatreWorks. The exhibition, titled Dapunta Hyang: Transmission Of Knowledge, by artist Zai Kuning, features a 17m-long skeletal ship made of rattan, string and beeswax.

Accelerator programme for SMEs

The FinLab, a joint venture between United Overseas Bank and SGInnovate, will unveil today seven local small and medium-sized enterprises that have been selected to participate in a new business transformation programme launched earlier this year. The accelerator programme for SMEs is the first to be launched in Singapore.