What's Next: Apr 24, 2018

Special elections in New York

Special elections are being held in New York today, with nearly a dozen state legislative races from Buffalo to Long Island. The elections could prove decisive in the US Democratic Party's quest to capture all the levers of state government.

The vacancies in the state Senate and assembly are the result of incumbents decamping for other positions, with a historic number of contests being held.

Seminar on maritime cyber security

The Maritime Cyber Security Seminar will be held today as part of this year's Singapore Maritime Week. The full-day conference will see participants from marine companies, government agencies and technology firms discussing cyber risk management and ship security, among other issues.

Report on gender equality

McKinsey Global Institute (MGI), the business and economics research arm of McKinsey & Company, will release a report today on gender parity. New research from MGI has found that Singapore could add more than $26 billion to its annual gross domestic product by 2025 - 5 per cent above the business-as-usual scenario - by closing the gender gap. Other key findings include how Singapore performs relative to the rest of the world in the area of gender equality.