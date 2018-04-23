What's Next: Apr 23, 2018

Macron on key visit to Washington

France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Washington today with a mission to take the edge off United States President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy, for Europe at least.

The French leader has had more success in striking up a rapport with Mr Trump than most global leaders, but his record of securing policy concessions is patchy all the same.

Global utilities conference opens here

Leading overseas utilities organisations will meet in Singapore for the 2018 International Utilities Working Group conference from today to Friday. SP Group is hosting the companies.

The organisations meet annually to benchmark and share best practices on opportunities, disruption and transformation in the industry.

UBS briefing on sustainable investment

Swiss bank UBS is holding a media briefing here today on sustainable investment.

It has noted a rising interest among the wealthiest families and family offices in Singapore towards sustainable investments in their portfolios. Numerous studies have shown that including sustainable investments can improve financial returns for investors, said UBS.