What's News: Jan 31, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

No ban on green card holders

The furore over US President Donald Trump's immigration ban continued, as some firms say it will strangle the free flow of workers and commerce. The Department of Homeland Security said those with green cards would not be blocked from returning to the US.

TOP OF THE NEWS

New centre plays key role

The new Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre plays a key role in developing and promoting a unique Singapore Chinese culture, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said at a Chinese New Year gathering. The 11-storey centre in Shenton Way will also help strengthen racial harmony and stability in multiracial Singapore.

WORLD

Boat disaster: Search grows

Rescuers have expanded the search for four Chinese tourists and a Malaysian crewman still missing after their boat sank off Sabah state. Police have detained the boat's owner, its skipper and another crewman for suspected negligence. Officers from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the navy and air force are involved in the search effort, aided by Brunei.

WORLD

Mourning for Suu Kyi adviser

Tens of thousands of mourners yesterday attended the funeral of Mr Ko Ni, a top Muslim lawmaker and adviser to Ms Aung San Suu Kyi who was gunned down on Sunday outside Yangon airport in Myanmar.The ruling party has denounced his assassination as a terrorist act.

OPINION

Online gaming worth a study

Games imitate life, and the world of online gaming is deserving of study for the insights it yields on human behaviour, writes Farish A. Noor. One development is a disturbing change in people's notions of play and victory, with cheating now increasingly accepted, he adds.

HOME

Rental cars a vehicle for crime

Nine out of 15 car rental firms The Straits Times contacted said they are concerned that their cars are increasingly being used for criminal activities. The authorities say more than 70 vehicles held for investigations between 2014 and 2016 involved rental vehicles.

HOME

Ideas for ageing population

Strategies to cope with an ageing population were a key part of an Institute of Policy Studies report that also looked at a changing skills and innovation landscape. Ideas include a time-banking system for caregivers and internships for those aged 50 and older.

BUSINESS

Private home market wakes up

December's tepid new private home sales tally, that spelt a soft end to an otherwise bright year, could soon be a distant memory.

In a lively start to the new year, the new private home market is expected to welcome as many as four project launches by April.

SPORT

Thrilling NBA finish

The Atlanta Hawks outlasted the New York Knicks 142-139 after a marathon quadruple overtime on Sunday. Paul Millsap put the Hawks ahead with 27 seconds remaining and finished with season-high 37 points. Millsap logged 60 minutes of court time in defending Carmelo Anthony, who scored season-high 45 points. It was NBA's 11th quadruple overtime.

LIFE

S'pore music at Carnegie Hall

Twenty-six years after she first performed at New York's Carnegie Hall, Singapore violinist Siow Lee Chin will play there again on Feb 8.

This time, she will be putting the spotlight on Singapore music. In her widest repertoire of Singapore and Chinese music programmed in a recital, she will perform works by Cultural Medallion recipient Kam Kee Yong and Chinese composer Yao Chen.

Straits Times Digital

PHOTOS

Double rainbow joy

Social media lit up with photographs yesterday of Singapore's skyline crowned with a double rainbow after heavy showers.

http://str.sg/4mKP

VIDEO

askST

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik explains how to decide if MediShield Life offers you sufficient coverage.

http://str.sg/4mKD