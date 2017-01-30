What's News: Jan 30, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump defends entry ban

US President Donald Trump has defended his order barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for at least 90 days, even as federal courts intervened to order the release of dozens of people with valid visas who were held at airports following the executive order.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Identifying new aviation jobs

SkillsFuture Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Education, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore are working to identify new jobs and skills in the growing aviation sector. Air traffic is expected to grow more than 50 per cent by 2025.

WORLD

ISIS SEA leader hurt in strike

Isnilon Hapilon, chief of the Abu Sayyaf militant group and the top commander of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in South-east Asia, has been gravely wounded in an air strike carried out by the Philippine military. He is bedridden following the air strike on Wednesday in the mountain town of Butig, on Mindanao Island, and urgently needs medical attention, according to the Philippine military.

WORLD

N. Korea 'restarts reactor'

North Korea has resumed operation of a reactor used to produce plutonium for its nuclear weapons programme at its main nuclear site in Yongbyon, according to new commercial satellite imagery. The images show a water plume originating from the cooling water outlet of the reactor, an indication that it is very likely operating.

OPINION

Trump and Europe's choice

Europe has a choice: to shun US President Donald Trump or engage him as British Prime Minister Theresa May did. Each carries its own risks, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Anonymous donor's gift

In one of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd's six gardens lies Homeless Jesus, a bronze life-size sculpture created by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz. An anonymous donor paid for the work, which has stirred some controversy overseas, and shipping.

HOME

Behind the city's vibrancy

Housing Board CEO Cheong Koon Hean has won the Urban Land Institute's J. C. Nichols Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development. She is planning to use the prize money of more than $140,000 to start a scholarship or bursary in urban design or urban planning.

BUSINESS

Hatching plans in Rooster year

With fowls ruling the roost this Chinese New Year, some local companies in the chicken business talk about the plans they are hatching in the Year of the Rooster.

For instance, chicken farmer and processor Kee Song Brothers Poultry Industries has been running its Defu Lane facility 24 hours a day in the lead-up to the festivities, to cope with increased demand.

SPORTS

Klopp takes flak for flop

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted full responsibility for Liverpool's surprise FA Cup exit after a 1-2 loss to Championship side Wolves. The German faced strident criticism from former England player Gary Lineker for his inexplicable team selection, but said: "I was asked if it is the low point of my Liverpool time until now and I don't know if it is."

LIFE

S'porean wins Sundance award

Film-maker Kirsten Tan picked up the first Sundance award won by a Singaporean yesterday. Her debut feature film Pop Aye won the Special Jury award in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition for its screenplay at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Straits Times Digital

MICROSITE

Nosh around the world

Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares her eating adventures in countries like Australia and Japan in this online special.

http://str.sg/hsueh

VIDEO

Bridget makes waves

She hung on for dear life at first, but journalist Bridget Tan learnt to let go and ruled the waves.

http://str.sg/bridgetsurf