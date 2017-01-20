What's News: Jan 20, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump to be sworn in today

Mr Donald Trump takes his oath of office as the 45th President of the United States today, presiding over a sharply divided country that he could also drag into a potential, and possibly acrimonious and costly, trade war with China. Mr Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, and China's Global Times warned that US aviation giant Boeing would be a target of retaliation.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Road-rail viaduct opens in Feb

More than five years in the making, Singapore's first road-rail viaduct will open on Feb 18. The Tuas viaduct stretches 4.8km from Tuas Road to Tuas West Road and includes a 2.4km stretch of the upcoming Tuas West MRT extension. It has been built in anticipation of the heavier traffic that will come with developments in the west, including Tuas Port.

WORLD

Samsung head released

The de facto head of the Samsung Group has been released from a detention centre after a court rejected a request to arrest him for alleged wrongdoing in a scandal that brought down South Korean President Park Geun Hye. The decision to release Mr Lee Jae Yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, was immediately criticised by the liberal camp.

WORLD

$656m plan to fight epidemics

Governments and charities have launched a US$460 million (S$656 million) initiative to tackle infectious epidemics, as the world still reels from outbreaks of Ebola and Zika. The priority will be vaccines against the highly contagious and fatal Mers, as well as the Lassa and Nipah viruses.

OPINION

Ukraine's lessons for Asia

Associate editor Ravi Velloor talks to Mr Pavlo Klimkin, Ukraine's foreign minister, about his country's Russian problem and ponders the lessons that Ukraine's dealings with its large neighbour hold for small states in Asia.

HOME

Kids' habits online a worry

Security technology firm Norton has revealed that more than half of parents surveyed here were worried about their children downloading malicious programs or disclosing too much personal information, but only one-third of them took action.

HOME

A handy way to pay bus fares

With a tap of the wrist, you can soon pay for bus and train rides if you have ez-link compatible fitness trackers. China-based Watchdata Technologies and US-based Garmin have incorporated a smart chip in new trackers so that they can function as ez-link cards.

BUSINESS

Dual-class shares: Yay or nay?

The pressure to allow the listing of dual-class shares on the Singapore Exchange is being ratcheted up, after the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing yesterday disclosed that it is exploring the idea of a new board in which company founders may be allowed to maintain control through superior voting rights.

SPORT

Djokovic falls in Aussie Open

Six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic was beaten by world No. 117 Denis Istomin in the second round yesterday. It was only the second time in seven years that he lost to a player ranked outside the top 100. Istomin quipped: "First of all, I feel sorry for Novak, I was playing so good today."

LIFE

Paul McCartney sues Sony

Former Beatle Paul McCartney sued Sony Corp's music publishing arm in a federal court in New York on Wednesday, seeking to get back the copyrights to music of his former band, including hits such as Across The Universe, Love Me Do and I Want To Hold Your Hand, the suit said.

What it should have been

The Health Ministry has clarified that under the new healthcare clusters in our report yesterday, "Coming soon to a cluster near you: Seamless healthcare", KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is managed by SingHealth.

It has also clarified that medical schools are partners of the three healthcare clusters, and do not come under their direct administration.

