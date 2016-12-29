What's News: December 29, 2016

TOP OF THE NEWS

Abe pays homage to war dead

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on a historic visit to Pearl Harbour, has offered his "sincere and everlasting condolences" to those who died in World War II, and vowed his country will "never repeat the horrors of war again". Mr Abe is the first Japanese leader to officially pay homage to war dead at the USS Arizona Memorial.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Award to groom engineers

A new scholarship has been launched to encourage more young people to take up engineering as a career. The new award from the Public Service Commission is aimed at specialist tracks such as naval architecture, geospatial technology and financial systems engineering.

WORLD

'Toilet murder': One arrested

Indonesian police say they have arrested one suspect in the shocking "toilet murder" case in Jakarta. Six people were found dead on Tuesday after they were locked in a tiny toilet along with five others who survived. Police say another suspect died from "a loss of blood" after he resisted arrest and a manhunt is under way for two others.

WORLD

China carrier docks after drill

China's sole aircraft carrier has arrived at a naval base on the southern Chinese province of Hainan, a senior Taiwanese military officer said yesterday, after a drill that took it around Taiwan. Taiwan has warned that "the threat of our enemies is growing day by day".

OPINION

Will telco TPG make waves?

Dark horse TPG surprised many by winning the fourth telco licence, but does it have what it takes to spur innovation in the mobile sector here? Tech editor Irene Tham looks for clues in the newcomer's growth path in its home base of Australia.

HOME

Study on drone traffic system

Researchers are looking at ways to let hundreds of drones fly over urban areas without crashing into one another. The aim is to come up with an aerial traffic management system for drones used by firms and public agencies, not hobbyists.

HOME

Family club shuts suddenly

A family club at Dempsey Hill has closed after less than two years because of huge losses. Tanderra Singapore catered mainly to expatriate families and provided swimming lessons, enrichment and spa sessions. But it said a significant proportion of members were leaving Singapore.

BUSINESS

Private-equity deals up

Private-equity activity in South-east Asia roared back to life in the third quarter after a sluggish start to this year.

The 32 transactions struck in the three months to Sept 30 had a total value of $2.8 billion - a stark contrast to earlier in the year.

SPORT

Fight your way back, Martial

Learn from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's example in battling his way back into Manchester United's starting line-up, manager Jose Mourinho has challenged out-of-favour Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman merely needs more time to work on his game and will not be allowed to leave in the transfer window - unlike Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

LIFE

Local flair in Boutique Fairs

Boutique Fairs started out as an expatriate shopping event 15 years ago, but it has a local flair now. Its Danish founder, Mrs Charlotte Cain, a ceramicist, observes that more Singaporean millennials are pursuing their passion in art and design, and lighting up the style scene here.