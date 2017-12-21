What's News: December 21, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

US House set to pass tax Bill

The United States House of Representatives yesterday was expected to give final approval to a sweeping tax Bill and send it to President Donald Trump to sign into law, sealing his first major legislative victory in office.

Bosses caught cheating Iras

With ruses like hiring phantom workers or inflating wages, more than 1,000 employers tried to fleece a government assistance programme of $5.57 million. The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore said the cheating under the Wage Credit Scheme was discovered by a random audit and had been going on for four years.

WORLD

Military reshuffle revoked

Indonesia's Armed Forces (TNI) chief Hadi Tjahjanto yesterday revoked a major reshuffle involving 32 senior generals that his controversial predecessor Gatot Nurmantyo had made before the leadership change. Analysts read the move as squarely aimed at curtailing General Gatot's influence in the TNI.

WORLD

China shifts focus to quality

China's top leaders have decided that the nation should emphasise quality of growth rather than speed, and shift from "made in China" to "created in China". They also listed curbing major risks and eradicating poverty as top economic priorities at the close of the Central Economic Work Conference yesterday.

OPINION

Bust vice with kampung spirit

Vice is creeping into the heartland. Police enforcement won't be enough to stamp out HDB brothels. We need to bring back the kampung spirit where you know what your neighbours are up to, says reporter Zaihan Mohamed Yusof.

HOME

Facebook user info sought

Between January and June, the Government asked Facebook for information on 263 accounts. The social media giant agreed to 59 per cent of the requests, it said in its Transparency Report, which details government requests for account data, content restrictions and Internet disruptions.

HOME

'Keep car servicing records'

The Singapore Motor Traders Association has advised car owners to keep proper servicing records to avoid complications when making warranty claims for vehicles not serviced by authorised motor dealers.

BUSINESS

SCCCI's Budget 2018 wish list

The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) is calling for more support in the upcoming Budget to help companies keep up the momentum they have built in their innovation and productivity journey.

It is urging the Government to extend and enhance the Innovation and Capability Voucher scheme for three years.

SPORT

Quadruple bid isn't real: Pep

After seeing his young, reserve Manchester City side reach the English League Cup semi-finals via a penalty shoot-out at the expense of Leicester, boss Pep Guardiola refused to entertain thoughts of a quadruple come end of the season. "What we're living isn't real," the Spaniard said, insisting that he was not thinking about titles and just focused on their next game.

LIFE

Bata grows footprint in S'pore

Footwear giant Bata plans to expand its presence in Singapore, says its chief executive officer Alexis Nasard. There are now 41 stores here. All the stores will be revamped to look cleaner and crisper.

Straits Times Digital





WEB SPECIAL

A look back at singer's life

SHINee band member Kim Jong Hyun, 27, better known as Jonghyun, took his own life on Monday, shocking K-pop fans worldwide. str.sg/o4Lg

VIDEO

Arctic wildlife refuge at risk

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska is one of Earth's last wildernesses. But plans to open it up to oil and gas exploration put it at grave risk. str.sg/o4nN