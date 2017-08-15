What's News: August 15, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

No future in trade war: China

China's Foreign Ministry warned that there is no future in a trade war between Washington and Beijing, amid reports that Mr Donald Trump was preparing to sign an executive memo for a probe into China's alleged intellectual property violations and unfair trade practices.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Raising money responsibly

Singapore's national online donation platform is introducing measures to tighten oversight of crowdfunding efforts. Giving.sg will host campaigns by non-profit group Ray of Hope Initiative, which will review beneficiaries' bills and decide how much they need. Any excess funds will go to other beneficiaries.

WORLD

Sex slave statues board buses

South Korea has installed five new wartime sex slave statues on buses to mark the 72nd year of its freedom from Japanese rule, in a move that Japan's Foreign Ministry said would throw cold water on warming ties between the two countries. The "comfort women" statues are slated to remain on the buses until Sept 30. Two statues of slave workers were erected last week as well.

WORLD

Moon marks 100 days in office

South Korean President Moon Jae In will put himself in the line of media fire today to mark his 100th day in office. The open-door approach of the liberal leader is seen as a factor that has propelled him to record approval ratings for a South Korean president.

OPINION

India’s rocky 70-year journey India marks

70 years of independence today and while it may seem to lag behind China in many ways, it has come a long way as a nation, writes Associate Editor Ravi Velloor. Its progress is a dance of two steps forward, one sideways and one back.

HOME

Older car models going cheap

With stricter tailpipe emissions standards due to kick in soon, some car dealers are looking to sell off their older, more polluting models by offering enticing discounts. Hyundai's 1.6l GLS Elantra is now selling for about $88,000, down from $97,000 six months ago.

HOME

Mobility help at MRT station

A new waiting area at Outram Park MRT station will alert commuters and Singapore General Hospital staff to passengers who need help getting around. The Heart Zone is for elderly people as well as those who are visually impaired who need help getting around.

BUSINESS

Japan tops G-7 growth table

Japan's second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4 per cent put the nation in an unexpected spot: At the top of the growth table among the Group of Seven advanced economies. The strongest domestic demand in years helped drive Japanese GDP to a sixth consecutive quarter of expansion, elevating hopes for a sustainable recovery in the economy.

SPORT

S'pore lose 0-2 to Myanmar

Singapore's campaign in the SEA Games football tournament began with a 0-2 loss to Myanmar yesterday. Striker Aung Thu scored in first-half injury time and then doubled his tally in the 62nd minute with a simple tap-in. The White Angels, silver medallists in 2015, take on Laos tomorrow, while Singapore face Malaysia.

LIFE

Shadow play in the streets

Performers from arts group Sri Warisan will be presenting a wayang kulit show at Kampong Glam heritage area during Aliwal Arts Night Crawl: Rasa Wayang on Saturday. Passers-by can drop in to create their own shadow puppets and join in the traditional art form. There will also be dance, opera and storytelling performances.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Making a splash

I just want to make a name for myself, says Quah Jing Wen, who is out to prove she is more than the "third Quah swimmer". str.sg/quahjw

VIDEO

Reserved for disabled

Wheelchair-bound Judy Wee checks out the situation with carpark spaces for the handicapped at a few malls. str.sg/handilots