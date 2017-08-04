What's News: Aug 4, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Curb ties with N. Korea: US

The United States is pressing South-east Asian countries to "downgrade diplomatic engagements and exchanges" with North Korea, ahead of the Asean Regional Forum in Manila next week. The North's two recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests have deepened global fears.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Russia PM slams US sanctions

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev labelled new US sanctions "economic war", as businesses in Moscow pledged to shrug off the impact of the measures approved reluctantly by US President Donald Trump. Washington's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low", Mr Trump said.

WORLD

Planes clip wings on runway

Two Indonesian passenger jets suffered minor damage in a runway incident yesterday, the latest aviation accident in the country where a boom in air travel has raised major safety concerns. A Wings Air ATR-72 was preparing for take-off when a larger Lion Air Boeing 737 clipped its right wing at an airport in Medan.

WORLD

China's record-breaking road

China's bustling southern province of Guangdong is planning to build the world's longest coastal road, according to local media. The proposed 1,600km road, which will connect 14 coastal cities, will be longer than the 1,055km California State Route 1 in the United States, Nanfang Daily reported.

OPINION

Tackling 'language pollution'

Singapore can seem obsessed with language, yet mistakes in translation and usage still occur. Professor Eddie Kuo suggests a system be put in place to track what he calls "language pollution", so measures to address it can be explored.

HOME

Flexibility over carpark space

The Ministry of Social and Family Development said it would be flexible in deciding if those with disabilities may park at accessible carpark spaces. Eligibility would depend on the applicant's condition and needs beyond just the type of mobility aids used.

HOME

LTA may relook courier rules

The Land Transport Authority will monitor trends to see if the rules against taxis and private-hire vehicles being used for courier and delivery services should be reviewed. They are sometimes used to provide such services as a way of making more income.

BUSINESS

NEC centre brings job boost

Fifty new research and engineering jobs are headed this way, with NEC Corporation opening its Advanced Centre for Experimentation in Biopolis yesterday. The new centre and upcoming hires are part of a $100 million investment by the Japanese multinational in the Asia-Pacific, in a push to focus on research and development in the next five years.

SPORT

Feng aims to defeat champ

Singaporean paddler Feng Tianwei has signalled her intent to dethrone SEA Games women's singles champion Suthasini Sawettabut later this month. The world No. 6 defeated the Thai 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 11-10, 5-1 in a T2 Asia-Pacific Table Tennis League match in Johor Baru yesterday. Suthasini sent Feng packing in the group stage of the 2015 Games.



PHOTO: THE LIME TRUCK



LIFE

Food truck wheels into S'pore

The Lime Truck, a popular fusion food-truck chain from California, has parked one of its kitchens-on-wheels in Singapore in its first foray outside the United States. On Aug 16, a permanent stationary truck will begin business at food hall PasarBella@Suntec City.

Straits Times Digital

QUIZ

You and your cuppa

Are you an Americano, espresso or a yuan yang? Take a shot at our quiz to find out your coffee personality. str.sg/coffeequiz

VIDEO

Look back in wonder

"I thought you'd be taller," Dick Lee said when first meeting Benjamin Kheng, who portrays him in the biopic Wonder Boy. str.sg/wonderboy