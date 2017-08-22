What's News: Aug 22, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

10 US sailors still missing

Ten American sailors of the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain remained missing as about 250 personnel from various Singapore agencies searched Singapore territorial waters north of Pedra Branca. The US ship had collided with a Liberian-flagged ship yesterday morning.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Smaller pre-schools at risk?

Pre-school operators say the Government's greater presence in the market may raise quality and stem fee increases, but could also squeeze smaller players out. By 2023, the Ministry of Education will run 50 kindergartens. By then, pre-schools supported or run by the Government will take up two-thirds of the market share.

WORLD

S. Korea, US begin war games

Seoul and Washington began annual war games yesterday, with South Korean President Moon Jae In warning the nuclear-armed North not to use them as an excuse to perpetuate the "vicious circle" of tensions. Tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops are taking part in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military drills.

WORLD

Anwar implicated in inquiry

During the first day of an inquiry into billions lost in foreign exchange trades in the 1990s, Bank Negara Malaysia's former assistant governor Abdul Murad Khalid claimed former finance minister Anwar Ibrahim said the latter would have to resign if the full extent of BNM's losses was revealed.

OPINION

Asean can learn from EU

Asean is 50 and the European Union (EU) is 60 this year. Both groupings face different challenges, but Asean can learn from the EU to make sure it isn't viewed as an elitist organisation, says Prof Tommy Koh.

HOME

Father, daughter were 'close'

Neighbours of the father-daughter pair found dead at Block 560, Pasir Ris Street 51, on Sunday described them as close. The girl, 27, was a client of the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore. She was found with stab wounds in their flat while her father, 70, was found at the foot of the block.

HOME

Plan to change Charities Act

The Office of the Commissioner of Charities is proposing amendments to the Charities Act which will give the authorities more power to suspend improper fund-raising appeals. It comes at a time when the number of charities is rising.

BUSINESS

Collective sale launch

Normanton Park will launch a collective sale at a minimum price of $800 million after more than 80 per cent of owners approved the collective sale agreement in less than two weeks. This is one of the highest reserve prices after Tampines Court, a privatised HUDC estate, which is said to have received a bid of $970 million.

SPORT

No distractions on road to gold

Singapore's wushu exponent Jowen Lim, 18, had his own unique approach to winning gold yesterday in the men's optional daoshu and gunshu at the SEA Games. While his nine rivals performed in front of the crowd, he averted his eyes as far away as possible from the competition mat, in order to block out all distractions.



LIFE

Man behind the paintings

Many know the late Chinese artist Wu Guanzhong (above) for his paintings, but few have had the chance to glimpse the man behind the art works. Now, they may do so at the Arts House exhibition Light Within Ink, which showcases more than 50 photos taken by acclaimed Singaporean photographer and gallerist Chua Soo Bin.

