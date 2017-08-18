What's News: Aug 18, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump increasingly isolated

United States President Donald Trump cuts an increasingly isolated figure as he finds himself abandoned by top business executives, contradicted by military leaders and shunned by Republicans outraged by his defence of white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Co-op to act to recover funds

The Singapore Statutory Boards Employees' Cooperative Thrift and Loan Society will decide on civil remedies to recover $5.1 million in funds, after the Commercial Affairs Department completes its investigations into the case in which two employees of the co-op were jailed on Tuesday for misappropriating the funds.

WORLD

Japan to boost its defences

Japan plans to deploy a new ground-based missile defence system as its third layer of protection in response to the North Korean ballistic missile threat, local media said yesterday. This will supplement its current defences that Tokyo has acknowledged could be inadequate in case of a North Korean missile attack.

WORLD

Najib woos northern states

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak kicked off a charm offensive in the northern states yesterday with a visit to Permatang Pauh - the stronghold constituency of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim - and incentives for the Northern Corridor Economic Region.

OPINION

US' Asia policy still unclear

Six months into the Trump presidency, Washington's Asia policy remains unclear, beyond North Korea and a trade fight with China, writes Associate Editor Ravi Velloor. The best assurance to date? That the United States will do right by Asia, eventually.

HOME

Xiaomi wins trademark fight

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi has won a trademark battle with Apple here. The Chinese firm will be allowed to register its trademark for Mi Pad for its computer tablet products which Apple had unsuccessfully argued contained all the letters of its iPad trademark.

HOME

Completed NS? Take a day off

Some public servants who have completed national service will get a day off in an initiative to mark 50 years of NS. The Ministry of Defence led the initiative and urged other public-sector employers to recognise NSmen's contributions.

BUSINESS

Review of valuation practices

The Singapore Exchange will team up with the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers to review valuation practices and the reporting carried out by real estate valuers. Quality valuations are "crucial to safeguarding investor interest and maintaining confidence in the Reits and business trust sector", they noted.

SPORT

Nadal's advice: Don't give up

Rafael Nadal, who will reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Andy Murray on Monday, has succinct advice for players who will miss the US Open because of injury. Accept it and keep going - that is the gist of the Spaniard's message. Nadal, who has battled knee injuries for years, said: "I worked a lot to give (myself) another chance and here I am."



Vendors from Beerstyle Distribution at their booth, preparing for Beerfest Asia. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



LIFE

Beers and bites this weekend

This weekend, try new brews from Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan with dishes such as mentaiko quail eggs, schnitzel and ribs at Beerfest Asia. The festival, organised by Sphere Exhibits and United Overseas Bank, runs until Sunday at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Straits Times Digital

MICROSITE

All the SEA Games action

The Straits Times' sports team is in Kuala Lumpur for the SEA Games, which officially opens tomorrow. Get all the news and the latest medal tally at str.sg/seagames2017

VIDEO

Grab that cab

Mr Lim Chwee Choon, 72, who has been a cab driver since 1981, moves with the times as the taxi scene changes over the years. str.sg/grabcabby