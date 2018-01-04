What is a 'bomb cyclone'?

NEW YORK - A "bomb cyclone" is heading towards the East Coast of the United States, threatening to bring temperatures colder than Mars for millions who are already battling one of the coldest winters on record.

Why is it called a 'bomb cyclone'?

When discussing the impending storm, some weather forecasters have referred to a "bomb cyclone" or "weather bomb", unofficial terms for what is known as explosive cyclogenesis.

When a storm's central pressure drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, it is referred to as a bomb or "bombing out", meteorologist Ryan Maue told BuzzFeed News.

These storms can also be called extratropical cyclones, mid-latitude cyclones, or just plain old Nor'easters.

In the 1940s, some meteorologists began informally calling some big coastal storms "bombs" because they develop "with a ferocity we rarely, if ever, see over land", retired Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Fred Sanders told USA Today. He brought the term into common usage by describing such storms in a 1980 article in the journal Monthly Weather Review.

How is it formed?

Like any other storm, a bomb cyclone is formed when a warm front collides with a cold front, causing deep drops in barometric pressure.

The air starts to move, and the rotation of the Earth creates a cyclonic effect. The direction is counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere (when viewed from above), leading to winds that come out of the north-east - a Nor'easter.

For weeks, the eastern half of the US has been locked in a weather pattern where it has been continually blasted by cold arctic air coming from the North Pole.

That cold air over land and the warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic, along with the interaction of another weather system higher in the atmosphere, were all key ingredients in forming this fast-growing storm, Jonathan Martin, a meteorology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told BuzzFeed.

Why will there be powerful gales?

Where there are different pressures in the atmosphere, the wind will flow from high pressure to low pressure to try and balance out the difference.

With this storm, which has been named Grayson, the biggest concern is very strong winds gusting as much as 100kmh along much of the East Coast. Those strong winds are probably going to cause a lot of power outages, according to Scientific American.

Are 'bomb cyclones' rare?

Calling it a "bomb" sounds dire, but those kinds of storms are not exceedingly rare.

Prof Martin told BuzzFeed that about 10 of these cyclones occur across the Northern Hemisphere every year. About one occurs in the US every year.

A similar phenomenon was seen at the end of October, when warm air from the remnants of a tropical cyclone over the Atlantic collided with a cold front coming from the Midwest. Among other impacts then, more than 80,000 electricity customers in Maine lost power as high winds toppled trees.

How much damage can it cause?

The effect is seen along the North-eastern coast of the US every winter, but this storm will be particularly powerful, Judah Cohen, a visiting scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Reuters.

This rare type of winter storm dumped snow on Florida’s capital for the first time in three decades and snarling travel, while New England braced for a “bombogenesis” blizzard forecast to bring heavy accumulations on Thursday (Jan 4).

The wintry mix and low wind chills caused widespread power outages and icy roads, making commuting treacherous for millions of Americans from northern Florida to southern Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

The governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency, warning residents to expect icy roads and freezing temperatures. In the north-east, work crews loaded trucks with road salt in advance of the storm.

Much of the eastern United States is still in the grips of the sustained cold spell that has frozen parts of Niagara Falls on the American and Canadian sides, played havoc with public works causing pipes to freeze and water mains to burst, and impeded firefighting in places where temperatures barely broke minus 6.7 deg C.

The cold has been blamed for at least nine deaths over the past few days, including two homeless people in Houston.

The National Weather Service had blizzard warnings in effect from Virginia to Maine, with areas around Boston expected to see about a foot (30 cm) of snow on Thursday.

Snow would fall quickly during the day, at a rate of several inches per hour, with the storm intensified by the “bombogenesis” effect, private forecaster Accuweather warned.

Was it influenced by climate change?

Some scientists studying the connection between climate change and cold spells, which occur when arctic air dips south, say that they may be related. But the importance of the relationship is not fully clear yet.

The Arctic is not as cold as it used to be – the region is warming faster than any other – and studies suggest that this warming is weakening the jet stream, which ordinarily acts like a giant lasso, corralling cold air around the pole.

“There’s a lot of agreement that the Arctic plays a role, it’s just not known exactly how much,” said Marlene Kretschmer, a researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. “It’s a very complex system,” she told The New York Times.

The reason a direct connection between cold weather and global warming is still up for debate, scientists say, is that there are many other factors involved.

Ocean temperatures in the tropics, soil moisture, snow cover, even the long-term natural variability of large ocean systems all can influence the jet stream.

“I think everyone would agree that potentially the warming Arctic could have impacts on the lower latitudes,” said Rick Thoman, climate services manager with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska.

“But the exact connection on the climate scale is an area of active research.”