What did Scaramucci say?

When the new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called The New Yorker journalist Ryan Lizza, he wanted to know one thing: Who leaked to the reporter that Mr Scaramucci had dinner with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Fox News top executive Bill Shine?

Over the course of the phone conversation, Mr Scaramucci proceeded to get more and more worked up, lacing his language with expletives, according to Mr Lizza. Here are some things he supposedly said:

"You're an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I'm asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it." - After threatening to fire the entire White House communications team so no one will leak information to journalists, including Mr Lizza

"I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus - if you want to leak something - he'll be asked to resign very shortly. Reince is a f****** paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

"I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to s*** my own c***. I'm not trying to build my own brand off the f****** strength of the President. I'm here to serve the country." - Mr Scaramucci on having no interest in media attention unlike other officials

"What I want to do is I want to f****** kill all the leakers and I want to get the President's agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people."

"Okay, the Mooch showed up a week ago. This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, okay? Because I nailed these guys. I've got digital fingerprints on everything they've done through the FBI and the f****** Department of Justice." - Mr Scaramucci referring to himself by his own nickname, the Mooch, and suggesting he has more information about White House aides

"Yeah, let me go, though, because I've gotta start tweeting some s*** to make this guy crazy." - Mr Scaramucci on Mr Priebus, whom he believed had leaked financial information about him. He later sent out a tweet, tagging Mr Priebus, that went viral quickly, saying the leak was a felony and that he will be contacting the FBI and the Justice Department. That tweet was deleted two hours later.