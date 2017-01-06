Washington Post Express apologises for using male symbol for women's rights march on its cover

The Washington Post Express drove feminists nuts globally and gave social media users a field day on Thursday (Jan 5) after it used a male symbol as the cover art for an article on the women's rights march.

The Women's March on Washington is expected to be the largest demonstration linked to the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Over 150,000 women and men have responded on the march's Facebook page that they plan on attending.

On Thursday's edition of the Washington Post Express, instead of the female symbol, the many individuals in the cover artwork formed the male symbol instead.

By the way, if you were wondering whether @WaPoExpress actually printed those covers, the answer is yes. pic.twitter.com/AJL1PwPDpp — neontaster (@neontaster) January 5, 2017

The Washington Post Express is the free daily newspaper of the Washington D.C-based publication.

It has apologised for the mistake on its front cover.

In a Facebook post, the publication posted a picture of the cover art with the correct gender symbol, with the words: "We made a big mistake on our cover illustration this morning and we're very embarrassed about it."

"We erroneously used a male symbol instead of a female symbol. This is how the cover should have looked. We apologize for the mistake."

In typical Internet fashion, netizens jumped on the error.

Facebook user Rebecca Renfro commented: "This is exactly why women need to march. Patriarchy is so ingrained, you couldn't even get the correct symbol."

Another user, Erin Sutherland, suggested the paper run a correction note about the mix-up in the next day's paper.