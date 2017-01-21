Donald Trump inauguration: New clashes between police, anti-Trump protesters in Washington

WASHINGTON (AFP) - New clashes broke out on Friday (Jan 20) between masked protesters and police in downtown Washington, blocks away from the route of the parade about to start in honour of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.

Some 400 to 500 protesters hurled objects at police in riot gear, who responded with tear gas, in the second outburst of violence in the space of a few hours.

Washington police said they had arrested more than 90 people over acts of vandalism committed on the fringe of peaceful citywide demonstrations being held against Trump’s inauguration.