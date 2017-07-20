War on Twitter over meeting

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast the suggestion that there was anything improper about his dinner chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The revelation that Mr Trump and Mr Putin met for a second time during the summit, and spoke for an hour on July 7 with only a Russian translator listening, sparked a war on Twitter between the US President and Eurasia Group founder and geopolitical analyst Ian Bremmer, who first tweeted about the meeting.

Here is a look at the exchange on the social media site:

@ianbremmer: Trump met with Putin a second time? Yes. I discuss on

@CharlieRose. @ianbremmer: Trump administration had no intention of disclosing second hour-long meeting w Putin.

@ianbremmer: Readout from Trump admin on what was/wasn't discussed in official meeting w Putin useless when there was 1 hour convo off books that eve.

@realDonaldTrump: Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick". All G-20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!

@realDonaldTrump: The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!

@ianbremmer: Press didn't know you spent an hour during dinner in 1-1 discussion w Putin (& his translator). Other G-20 leaders found it... unusual.

@ianbremmer: President Trump, can you share with us what you discussed with Putin?

@ianbremmer: Fake News? I don't think so. The 2nd Trump-Putin discussion, from last night on @maddow.