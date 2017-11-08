Victories in governor elections in Virginia, New Jersey cheer Democrats

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA (NYTIMES) - Voters have delivered their first forceful rebuke of President Donald Trump and his party, with Democrats exploiting Trump's deep unpopularity to capture the governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, and make significant inroads into suburban communities that once favoured the Republican Party.

The Democratic Party's crowning success on Tuesday (Nov 7) night came in Virginia, where Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, an understated physician and Army veteran, won a commanding victory for governor, overcoming a racially charged campaign by his Republican opponent and cementing Virginia's transformation into a reliably Democratic state largely immune to Trump-style appeals.

Northam was propelled to victory over Ed Gillespie, the Republican nominee, by liberal and moderate voters who were eager to send a message to Trump in a state that rejected him in 2016.

The campaign between a pair of low-key, establishment politicians was brought to life when Gillespie injected a handful of wedge issues, from immigration to Confederate iconography, into the race.

But voters in Virginia's affluent and highly educated urban centres overwhelmingly rejected those tactics, handing Northam enormous margins in the state's most vote-rich localities.

The Democrats' electoral validation, though, took place well beyond the Virginia governor's race: They wrested the governorship of New Jersey away from Republicans, swept two other statewide offices in Virginia and made gains in the Virginia Legislature, and won a contested mayoral race in New Hampshire.

In New Jersey, Philip Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, won the governorship by a vast margin that brought an unceremonious end to Governor Chris Christie's tumultuous tenure.

In both Virginia and New Jersey, voters rebuffed a wave of provocative ads linking immigration and crime, suggesting the limitations of hard-edge tactics in the sort of affluent and suburban communities that are pivotal in next year¡¯s midterm elections.

Scott Taylor, Republican (Virginia Beach), said he considered the Democratic sweep in Virginia a repudiation of the White House. He faulted Trump's "divisive rhetoric for propelling the party to defeat, and said he believed traditionally Republican-leaning voters contributed to Northam's margin of victory.

"I do believe that this is a referendum on this administration," Taylor said of the elections.