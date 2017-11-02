Victoria's Secret model debuts the 2017 fantasy bra

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro is the lucky model who will wear the company's iconic fantasy bra at their annual fashion show this year.

Being chosen makes her feel everything from sexy to thankful, and she expects the honour to change her life. "I'm going to be on the map, you know what I mean?" said t he Brazilian born model.

The Champagne Night Fantasy Bra, which was custom fit to her body, is valued at US$2 million dollars and is decked out with nearly 6,000 gemstones including diamonds and yellow sapphires.

This year's runway show will take place in Shanghai, China, and will air in the US on Nov 28.