US woman arrested for 'drink-driving' a horse

Donna Byrne, 53, was arrested for drinking-driving on a horse. She also faces charges of animal neglect.
Donna Byrne, 53, was arrested for drinking-driving on a horse. She also faces charges of animal neglect.PHOTO: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 hour ago

MIAMI - If you drink, don't ride.

A woman in Florida was schooled on the principles against drink-driving by police on Thursday (Nov 2) when she was arrested for "DUI (driving under the influence) on a horse", said the Polk County Sheriff's Office, media reports said.

Police were tipped off by a passer-by and found an intoxicated Donna Byrne, 53, trying to ride the horse.

Byrne is also accused of animal neglect for placing the horse at risk of injury or death while riding it along a busy road, the Telegraph reported.

"Ms Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road. She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy," a police officer was quoted as saying.

The horse was taken to an animal shelter, AFP reported.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands