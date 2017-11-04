US woman arrested for 'drink-driving' a horse

MIAMI - If you drink, don't ride.

A woman in Florida was schooled on the principles against drink-driving by police on Thursday (Nov 2) when she was arrested for "DUI (driving under the influence) on a horse", said the Polk County Sheriff's Office, media reports said.

Police were tipped off by a passer-by and found an intoxicated Donna Byrne, 53, trying to ride the horse.

Byrne is also accused of animal neglect for placing the horse at risk of injury or death while riding it along a busy road, the Telegraph reported.

"Ms Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road. She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy," a police officer was quoted as saying.

The horse was taken to an animal shelter, AFP reported.