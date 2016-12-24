US warns Americans travelling to Egypt and Jordan of attack threats

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States State Department on Friday (Dec 23) warned Americans travelling to Egypt of threats from terror groups and noted that several bombing incidents had occurred this month, including a Coptic cathedral attack that killed at least 25 people.

The department said that while Egypt has a heavy security presence at major tourist sites, including in Luxor and Aswan,"terrorist attacks can occur anywhere in the country."

It said Americans should avoid travel to the Western Desert and the Sinai Peninsula outside the beach resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The State Department on Friday also warned Americans travelling to Jordan of threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country.

More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants this week in the southern city of Karak.

"The Department of State reminds US citizens that terrorist and extremist organisations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting US citizens and Westerners in Jordan," the travel warning said.