US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin considering trip to China for trade talks

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) – US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s considering a trip to China, adding that he’s “cautiously optimistic” of reaching an agreement that defuses a dispute over trade.

“A trip is under consideration,” Mnuchin told reporters on Saturday (April 21) in Washington at the IMF’s spring meetings.

“I’m not going to make a comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed.”

Mnuchin said he met with Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, at the IMF gathering this week.

The discussions focused on issues related to the Chinese central bank, not trade, said the secretary.

Mnuchin said they also discussed China’s planned further opening of some of the country’s markets, a move that US has encouraged and “appreciated.”

Mnuchin said China has been “very helpful” in supporting US sanctions against North Korea, and he welcomed leader Kim Jong Un’s suspension of nuclear testing that was announced less than a day earlier.

“We are going to continue the sanctions” and a “maximum pressure” campaign until North Korea abandons its nuclear-weapons programme in a verifiable way, he said.

CHINA TALKS

Mnuchin indicated he’s involved in a “dialogue” with the Chinese government to resolve the brewing trade spat between the world’s two biggest economies. “We’re cautiously optimistic to see if we can try to reach an agreement,” Mnuchin said.

Escalating tensions between the US and China have rattled financial markets and raised concerns the world is barrelling towards a trade war.

President Donald Trump has proposed imposing tariffs on as much as US$150 billion (S$200 billion) on Chinese imports, while China has vowed to retaliate on everything from American soybeans to planes.