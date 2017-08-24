US Treasury chief's wife says sorry for 'elitist' post

WASHINGTON • The wife of United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin apologised on Tuesday after she posted an Instagram photo and comments that were slammed as tone deaf and elitist.

Ms Louise Linton, 36, who is also a Scottish actress, posted a photo on the social network on Monday night that showed her descending with Mr Mnuchin from an official US government plane.

She tagged her designer clothing and accessories, including Tom Ford sunglasses, an Hermes scarf and Valentino heels. The couple had just returned from a work trip to Kentucky.

A user, jennimiller29, left a comment accusing Ms Linton of freeloading on the taxpayer's dime: "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."

Ms Linton rebutted: "Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable!" she wrote. "Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol."

By Tuesday morning, Ms Linton's post had reportedly been removed from her Instagram account, which was no longer publicly accessible.

"I apologise for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive," Ms Linton said in the statement issued through her publicist later in the day. A Treasury Department spokesman has said Ms Linton receives no compensation for the products mentioned.

Fortune magazine estimates the net worth of Mr Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, to be as high as US$500 million (S$681.5 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE