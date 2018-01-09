US top court allows LGBT law

WASHINGTON • The US Supreme Court yesterday left intact a Mississippi law that lets businesses and government workers refuse to provide services to gay and transgender people on religious grounds.

The justices turned away two appeals by state residents and organisations that contended the measure violates the Constitution.

A federal appeals court said the opponents had not suffered any injury that would let them press their claims in court.

The Mississippi fight in some ways represented the flip side of a Colorado case the High Court is currently considering. The question in that instance is whether the state can require a baker who sells wedding cakes to make one for a same-sex couple's wedding.

The cases are testing states' ability to regulate what happens when lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights conflict with religious freedoms.

Colorado is aiming to bolster gay rights by enforcing an anti-discrimination law, even though the Denver-area baker says he has a religious objection to same-sex marriage. The Mississippi law, by contrast, gives priority to religious rights.

BLOOMBERG