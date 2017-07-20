US Senate panel approves Christopher Wray's nomination as FBI director

US Sen. Mark Warner (left) meets with FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray (right) in Capitol Hill on July 13, 2017 .
US Sen. Mark Warner (left) meets with FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray (right) in Capitol Hill on July 13, 2017 .PHOTO: AFP
Published
52 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday (July 20) unanimously approved the nomination of Christopher Wray to be FBI director following the dismissal of the agency's former chief, James Comey, by President Donald Trump.

All 20 members of the committee voted to approve Wray, a white-collar crime lawyer and former assistant attorney-general under President George W. Bush, sending his nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

Trump nominated Wray last month after firing Comey during an FBI investigation into whether Trump campaign associates colluded with the Russians to help him with the 2016 presidential election.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice