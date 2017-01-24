US Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as CIA director

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo to be President Donald Trump’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director on Monday (Jan 23), despite some lawmakers’ concerns that he might expand surveillance or allow the use of so-called Enhanced Interrogation Techniques widely considered torture.

As voting continued, there were 67 “yes” votes, more than enough to confirm Mr Pompeo, and 30 voted against. Almost all the opposition was from Democrats.

Mr Pompeo, 53, is a former army officer. At his Senate confirmation hearing last week, he accused Russia of “aggressive action” in meddling in the US election in November, of “asserting itself aggressively” by occupying part of Ukraine and of “doing nearly nothing” to destroy the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

He insisted that if necessary, he would be ready to stand up to President Donald Trump and would shield operatives of the CIA against any attempt to politicise its work.

For weeks, Mr Trump has questioned the intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia used hacking and other tactics to try to tilt the election in his favour. He has also denounced intelligence officials for what he said were leaks to the media by intelligence agencies of a dossier that makes unverified, salacious allegations about his contacts in Russia.

