WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate on Monday (Feb 13) voted to confirm former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary, installing the Trump administration's pointman on tax reform, financial deregulation and economic diplomacy efforts.

The Senate voted 53-47 in a largely party-line vote to approve the nomination. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the only Democrat to vote in favour of Mr Mnuchin.

(This story is developing)