WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States (US) Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, on Monday.

The vote was 11-10, with every committee Republican backing Mr Tillerson and every Democrat opposing his nomination.

Mr Tillerson is expected to be confirmed for the position when the matter comes before the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-seat majority.