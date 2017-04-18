US security official mum on talk of S'pore posting

WASHINGTON • Deputy national security adviser K. T. McFarland has acknowledged that "there are changes coming" but declined to confirm whether President Donald Trump will redeploy her to Singapore as the US ambassador.

The former Fox News analyst was a guest on "Fox News Sunday", discussing tensions with North Korea and other matters from Palm Beach, Florida, where she had been briefing Mr Trump.

Host Chris Wallace asked Ms McFarland about reports that she was being reassigned as part of a bigger shake-up after Mr H.R. McMaster replaced former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

She said she has helped with the transition under Mr McMaster after Mr Flynn's ouster over misleading statements about his potentially illegal contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US.

"The President and I have had a number of conversations over the last two months, really, about what my role would continue to be and where I could be best used for what his vision is of foreign policy," she said. "So I can tell you we talked about it again last night and there are changes coming, but I'm not going to tell you what they are. You've gotten enough secrets out of me this day."

WASHINGTON POST