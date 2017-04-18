US security official mum on talk of S'pore posting

Ms K. T. McFarlandwould not confirm if she will be the US ambassador to Singapore, but said she has spoken to President Donald Trump about her role.
Ms K. T. McFarland would not confirm if she will be the US ambassador to Singapore, but said she has spoken to President Donald Trump about her role.
Published
10 hours ago

WASHINGTON • Deputy national security adviser K. T. McFarland has acknowledged that "there are changes coming" but declined to confirm whether President Donald Trump will redeploy her to Singapore as the US ambassador.

The former Fox News analyst was a guest on "Fox News Sunday", discussing tensions with North Korea and other matters from Palm Beach, Florida, where she had been briefing Mr Trump.

Host Chris Wallace asked Ms McFarland about reports that she was being reassigned as part of a bigger shake-up after Mr H.R. McMaster replaced former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

She said she has helped with the transition under Mr McMaster after Mr Flynn's ouster over misleading statements about his potentially illegal contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US.

"The President and I have had a number of conversations over the last two months, really, about what my role would continue to be and where I could be best used for what his vision is of foreign policy," she said. "So I can tell you we talked about it again last night and there are changes coming, but I'm not going to tell you what they are. You've gotten enough secrets out of me this day."

WASHINGTON POST

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 18, 2017, with the headline 'US security official mum on talk of S'pore posting'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping