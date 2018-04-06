US sanctions Russians over 'malign activity'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) - The United States sanctioned 24 Russian people, including oligarchs and government officials, and 14 groups on Friday (April 6) over what it called a range of malign activities by Moscow to subvert Western democracies, the Treasury Department said.

"The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.

Among those on the list were seven Russian oligarchs whom senior US officials described as members of Putin's "inner circle".

Those hit by sanctions include aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, described as operating for the Russian government, as well as Alexei Miller, director of state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, said on Friday the sanctions were baseless and unfriendly, Interfax news agency reported.