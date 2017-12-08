US Representative Trent Franks expected to resign over allegations of inappropriate behaviour

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Representative Trent Franks, an Arizona Republican, is expected to resign amid claims of inappropriate behaviour, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported on Thursday (Dec 7), citing a Republican source familiar with the decision.

"We will have a statement a little bit later, but that's all I can tell you right now," Mr Franks said, according to Roll Call news website. "The statement will explain."

As he walked past reporters outside the floor of the House of Representatives, Mr Franks said: "I'll let the statement speak for itself."

Mr Franks has served in Congress since 2003.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota said he would resign in a few weeks following allegations of sexual misconduct.

US Democratic Representative John Conyers of Michigan resigned on Tuesday after accusations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

Mr Conyers denied the allegations, while Mr Franken said some of the accusations against him were untrue and he remembered other incidents differently from his accusers.