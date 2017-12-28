US punishes two North Korean officials

The United States sanctioned two North Korean officials over their country's ballistic missile programme as part of Washington's latest effort to punish Pyongyang for its weapons development drive.

The sanctions against the two officials - Mr Kim Jong Sik, a rocket scientist, and Mr Ri Pyong Chol, a prominent aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - were announced by the US Treasury on Tuesday. The men are two of three top experts considered indispensable to the North's rapidly developing weapons programmes.

The sanctions came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held talks on the issue.

