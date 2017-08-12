US President trains guns on Senate leader

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump has sharply amplified his criticism of Mr Mitch McConnell, raising the possibility that the Senate Majority Leader could relinquish his position if he cannot deliver on top legislative priorities.

After venting for days over the Senate's failure to pass a healthcare repeal Bill before the August recess, Mr Trump was asked on Thursday if Mr McConnell should consider stepping down.

"I'll tell you what," he began, speaking to reporters outside his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, "if he doesn't get 'repeal and replace' done and if he doesn't get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn't get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure - if he doesn't get them done, then you can ask me that question."

The comments were a remarkable acceleration of tensions between a president aggrieved at his lack of significant legislative success and the senator in charge of shepherding his agenda through a Republican-led Congress.

They also signalled a conspicuous desire from Mr Trump, who often campaigned as a renegade outsider with few meaningful allegiances to either party, to position himself once more as a crusader against Washington gridlock - even though he and his allies are now at the controls, grinding the gears.

The confrontation is unlikely to improve the faltering shotgun marriage between Mr Trump and congressional Republicans.

"It's a team problem; the President has to own a piece of this," said Mr Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker and an informal adviser to Mr Trump.

IF HE DOESN'T GET THEM DONE... I'll tell you what, if he doesn't get 'repeal and replace' done and if he doesn't get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn't get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure - if he doesn't get them done, then you can ask me that question. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, when asked if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should consider stepping down.

"I may not be clever enough to understand this, but I don't see how a Republican president deepening his fight with the Republican majority leader gets him very far."

It was the senator who initiated the flare-up. Speaking on Monday at a Rotary Club event in Kentucky, he said Mr Trump had harboured "excessive expectations" about the pace of progress at the Capitol.

"Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process," said Mr McConnell.

Mr Trump, on a 17-day working vacation, trained his fire on Mr McConnell. He tweeted on Thursday: "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done? Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!"

He also tweeted: "Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!"

Mr Trump, however, did allow for the possibility that he could change his mind about Mr McConnell, saying he would be "very happy with him" if legislation starts churning.

The President was asked if he had considered recruiting Mr McConnell's wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, to help bridge the divide.

"She's doing a very, very good job," Mr Trump said. "I'm very disappointed in Mitch."

NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG