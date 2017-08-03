US planning trade measures against China, say reports

Published
1 hour ago

The United States is planning to hit China with trade measures in the next few days that would force Beijing to crack down on the alleged theft of intellectual property, reported US media.

The move would signal a shift by the Trump administration away from its emphasis on greater cooperation between the US and China, in the wake of its growing frustration over Beijing's reluctance to confront North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Any such move by the US, however, would raise tensions within the world's largest trade relationship, as China represents a lucrative market for US automakers, technology companies, farmers and others.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2017, with the headline 'US planning trade measures against China, say reports'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different