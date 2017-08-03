US planning trade measures against China, say reports

The United States is planning to hit China with trade measures in the next few days that would force Beijing to crack down on the alleged theft of intellectual property, reported US media.

The move would signal a shift by the Trump administration away from its emphasis on greater cooperation between the US and China, in the wake of its growing frustration over Beijing's reluctance to confront North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Any such move by the US, however, would raise tensions within the world's largest trade relationship, as China represents a lucrative market for US automakers, technology companies, farmers and others.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS