US Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian vessels: US officials

35 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A United States Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at four of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels on Sunday (Jan 8) after they closed in at a high rate of speed in the Strait of Hormuz, two US defense officials told Reuters on Monday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the USS Mahan established radio communication with the boats but they did not respond to requests to slow down.

The Navy destroyer fired warning flares and a US Navy helicopter also dropped a smoke float. The Iranian vessels came within 900 yards (800 metres) of the Mahan, which was escorting two other US ships, they said.

