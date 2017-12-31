US military to accept transgender recruits from tomorrow: Pentagon

WASHINGTON • Transgender people will be allowed for the first time to enlist in the United States military starting tomorrow as ordered by federal courts, the Pentagon said last Friday, after President Donald Trump's administration decided not to appeal rulings that blocked his transgender ban.

Two federal appeals courts, one in Washington and one in Virginia, last week rejected the administration's request to put on hold orders by lower court judges requiring the military to begin accepting transgender recruits tomorrow.

A Justice Department official said the administration will not challenge those rulings.

"The Department of Defence has announced that it will release an independent study of these issues in the coming weeks. So rather than litigate this interim appeal before that occurs, the administration has decided to wait for the Defence Department's study and will continue to defend the President's lawful authority in district court in the meantime," the official said.

In September, the Pentagon said it had created a panel of senior officials to study how to implement a directive by Mr Trump to prohibit transgender individuals from serving. The Defence Department has until Feb 21 to submit a plan to Mr Trump.

Lawyers representing currently-serving transgender service members and aspiring recruits said they had expected the administration to appeal the rulings to the conservative-majority Supreme Court, but were hoping that would not happen.

Mr Trump said on Twitter at the time that the military "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail".

Pentagon spokesman Heather Babb said in a statement: "As mandated by court order, the Department of Defence is prepared to begin accessing transgender applicants for military service tomorrow. All applicants must meet all accession standards."

Four federal judges - in Baltimore, Washington, Seattle and Riverside, California - have issued rulings blocking Mr Trump's ban while legal challenges to the Republican President's policy proceed.

