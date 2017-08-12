US military options for N. Korea in place: Trump

After warning North Korea that its threats will be met with "fire and fury", United States President Donald Trump said yesterday that his country's military options are in place, "locked and loaded".

As the escalating war of words shook governments and markets yesterday, countries from China to Germany all urged restraint. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told both sides that an escalation of rhetoric is the wrong approach.

"I don't see a military solution to this conflict," she said in Berlin.

Earlier yesterday, China, North Korea's sole ally, also urged both parties to speak and act with caution.

The sabre-rattling sparked share sell-offs, with jittery markets shedding US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion).

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS