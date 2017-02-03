US judge orders temporary ban on Trump immigration restrictions

(Reuters) - A US district judge in Detroit has issued an order temporarily restraining the Trump administration from carrying out immigration restrictions in a presidential executive order, according to a court document.

Judge Victoria Roberts issued the order on Thursday (Feb 2) in response to a motion filed with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan seeking a permanent injunction "that prohibits the denial of entry into the United States of legal permanent residents and those with valid immigrant visas"under President Donald Trump's Jan 27 order.