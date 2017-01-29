Judge blocks part of Trump’s immigration ban for those in US

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (REUTERS, AFP) – President Donald Trump’s order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday (Jan 28) when a federal judge said stranded travellers could stay in the country.

“Victory!!!!!!” the American Civil Liberties Union, whose lawyers sued the government to stop the executive order, tweeted after US District Judge Ann Donnelly issued her decision. “Our courts today worked as they should as bulwarks against government abuse or unconstitutional policies and orders.”

The ACLU said it would help 100 to 200 people with valid visas or refugee status who found themselves detained in transit or at US airports after Trump signed the order late on Friday.

The emergency court ruling was cheered at Boston’s Logan International Airport, one of several major US airports where protesters angry with Trump’s order gathered.

It was a dramatic end to Trump’s first week in office, capped by the Republican president’s four-month ban on refugees entering the United States and a 90-day hold on travellers from Syria and six other countries.

Trump had promised during his campaign what he called“extreme vetting” of immigrants and refugees to try to prevent terror attacks.

He told reporters in the White House’s Oval Office earlier on Saturday that his order was “not a Muslim ban” and said the measures were long overdue. “It’s working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over,” Trump said.

The White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the emergency court ruling.

Senior officials at the US Department of Homeland Security told reporters they had not seen the ruling, but said the government would implement any appropriate orders.

A senior Homeland Security official said of roughly 375 travellers affected by the order, 109 were in transit to the United States and denied entry into the country. Another 173 people were stopped by airlines from boarding an aircraft to the United States, said the official.