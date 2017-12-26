US jet goes off taxiway after blizzard

No injuries were reported after the flight from Savannah, Georgia, went off of the taxiway shortly after landing.
NEW YORK (AFP) - A JetBlue flight went off the taxiway after landing in Boston, the airline said on Tuesday (Dec 26), as frigid conditions and snow hit the north-eastern United States.

No injuries were reported after the flight from Savannah, Georgia, "went off of a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7.15pm" on Monday, Christmas Day, a JetBlue statement said.

"Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal."

Earlier in the day, Boston's Logan International Airport had temporarily stopped flights from arriving or departing because of weather conditions, The Boston Globe reported on its website after a blizzard hit the area.

