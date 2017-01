US intelligence chiefs call Russia "major" cyber threat to US

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Russia is a major threat to a wide range of US interests because of its "highly-advanced offensive cyber programme" and sophisticated capabilities, senior US intelligence officials said on Thursday (Jan 5).

"Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to US government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure," James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, Marcel Lettre, Undersecretary of Defense for intelligence, and Admiral Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, said in joint testimony prepared for a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.