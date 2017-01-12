US intelligence chief Clapper says spoke with Trump about media leaks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 11) evening to discuss media leaks of a classified intelligence briefing on Russian hacking that Trump received last Friday.

Clapper said in a statement that he does not believe the US intelligence community leaked a private security document alleging Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information on Trump.

"I emphasised that this document is not a US Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," Clapper said.