US intelligence chief Clapper says spoke with Trump about media leaks

James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan 10, 2017.
James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Published
53 min ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 11) evening to discuss media leaks of a classified intelligence briefing on Russian hacking that Trump received last Friday.

Clapper said in a statement that he does not believe the US intelligence community leaked a private security document alleging Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information on Trump.

"I emphasised that this document is not a US Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," Clapper said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping