WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Aug 17) the history and culture of the United States were being "ripped apart" by the removal of statues memorialising the Confederate era.

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

"You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next. Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!"