US government scientists create 'rogue' Twitter accounts to troll Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Employees from more than a dozen US government agencies have established a network of unofficial "rogue" Twitter feeds in defiance of what they see as attempts by President Donald Trump to muzzle federal climate change research and other science.

Seizing on Trump's favourite mode of discourse, scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency, Nasa and other bureaus have privately launched Twitter accounts - borrowing names and logos of their agencies - to protest restrictions they view as censorship and to provide unfettered platforms for information the new administration has curtailed.

"Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS," one anonymous National Park Service employee posted on the newly opened Twitter account @AltNatParkService. "You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time!"

Climate change is real, Trump. You gotta deal with it now, or have the problems it creates be your legacy, for now & future generations. — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 26, 2017

Isn't it amazing one President understands and talks about climate change, but the next one is so fearful he makes agencies wipe their data https://t.co/a0hi8D19k2 — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The @RogueNasa account displayed an introductory disclaimer describing it as "The unofficial 'Resistance' team of Nasa. Not an official Nasa account."

It beckoned readers to follow its feed "for science and climate news and facts. REAL NEWS, REAL FACTS."

Science is not a partisan issue. Science is the foundation of our society—we owe so much to peer-reviewed scientific research. #resist — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 26, 2017

Science deniers are dangerous. The impact of climate change is real. There are consequences for infrastructure and human life. #resist — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 25, 2017

Advocating for climate science and environmental protection is the most pro-life you can be. The future of the planet depends on it. #resist — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 25, 2017

Rogue Twitter accounts are fun, but gov't employees and scientists are very afraid of being fired if they speak out & share facts. #resist — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 25, 2017

The swift proliferation of such tweets by government rank-and-file followed internal directives several agencies involved in environmental issues have received since Trump's inauguration requiring them to curb their dissemination of information to the public.

Last week, Interior Department staff were told to stop posting on Twitter after an employee re-tweeted posts about relatively low attendance at Trump's swearing-in, and about how material on climate change and civil rights had disappeared from the official White House website.

Employees at the EPA and the departments of Interior, Agriculture and Health and Human Services have since confirmed seeing notices from the new administration either instructing them to remove web pages or limit how they communicate to the public, including through social media.

Well guys, welcome to the nerd resistance ✊🏽 #defendscience #resistcensorship — U.S. Science Service (@NatlSciService) January 25, 2017

The restrictions have reinforced concerns that Trump, a climate change sceptic, is out to squelch federally backed research showing that emissions from fossil fuel combustion and other human activities are contributing to global warming.

The resistance movement gained steam on Tuesday (Jan 24) when a series of climate change-related tweets were posted to the official Twitter account of Badlands National Park in South Dakota, administered under the Interior Department, but were soon deleted.

A Park Service official later said those tweets came from a former employee no longer authorised to use the official account and that the agency was being encouraged to use Twitter to post public safety and park information only, and to avoid national policy issues.

Within hours, unofficial "resistance" or "rogue" Twitter accounts began sprouting up, emblazoned with the government logos of the agencies where they worked, the list growing to at least 14 such sites by Wednesday (Jan 26) afternoon.

An account dubbed @ungaggedEPA invited followers to visit its feeds of "ungagged news, links, tips and conversation that the US Environmental Protection Agency is unable to tell you," adding that it was "Not directly affiliated with @EPA."

It's paramount that the public has the DATA to know whether the water they're drinking is SAFE. That is one of the MANY reasons we are here. — U.S. EPA - Ungagged (@ungaggedEPA) January 25, 2017

It is horrifying that we must continue to fight with our own government to save our environment! #ungagEPA #NoDAPL #NoXLpipeline pic.twitter.com/E3jwWhh3Nf — U.S. EPA - Ungagged (@ungaggedEPA) January 25, 2017

US environmental employees were soon joined by similar "alternative" Twitter accounts originating from various science and health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Weather Service.

Good morning everyone, we hope this account will be quiet as we wait 2 see what the POTUS does next. Maybe another executive order, maybe 5. — AltFDA (@alt_fda) January 26, 2017

Many of their messages carried Twitter hashtags #resist or #resistance.

An unofficial Badlands National Park account called #BadHombreNPS also emerged (a reference to one of Trump's more memorable campaign remarks about Mexican immigrants) to post material that had been scrubbed from the official site earlier.

Good morning, #science and wilderness allies! Let's kick things off today with a relevant quote from Teddy Roosevelt. #conservation pic.twitter.com/HTxweIPSGc — BadHombreLands NPS (@BadHombreNPS) January 26, 2017

Because the Twitter feeds were set up and posted to anonymously as private accounts, they are beyond the control of the government.