US federal appeals court weighs Trump's travel ban in test of presidential power

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) - Two states fighting to maintain a block on President Donald Trump's targeted travel ban urged a federal appeals court to disregard the government's arguments to reinstate it, saying it would "throw this country back into chaos" two weeks after his executive order stranded travellers at airports and sparked protests around the world.

In a tense and fast-paced hearing conducted by telephone and streamed live on the internet on Tuesday US time (Wednesday Feb 8, Singapore time), Mr Noah Purcell, representing Washington and Minnesota, said thousands of residents in both states were impacted by the ban, costing the states tax revenue.

He said the order was based on "discriminatory animus," favouring one religion over another.

The president's order temporarily banned travellers from seven predominately Muslim countries, raising questions of Constitutional principles and the extent of presidential authority.

Judge Richard Clifton expressed skepticism of the states' claim that the ban amounted to religious discrimination, noting that it only impacted a small share of the world's Muslims.

Mr August Flentje, an attorney for the government, spoke first and told the panel that Mr Trump's executive order was well within the powers granted to him by the Constitution and Congress and that his order was based on terrorism assessments made by the government before he took office.

The judges quickly challenged the government's case, asking Mr Flentje to focus on the narrow issue at hand, rather than the thorny constitutional issues raised by the travel ban.

They interrupted him, pressing him to explain what limits apply to the president's authority on immigration, as well as why the two states that last week won a temporarily halt to his order didn't have the right to challenge it.

Judge Clifton called the US argument about the terrorism risk "pretty abstract." Mr Flentje disputed that, pointing out that those designations were made before Mr Trump took office last month and that the president had broad authority to limit who entered the US.

"I'm not sure I'm convincing the court, so I want to make one really key point with regard to the injunction, and that is that it's overbroad," Mr Flentje said.

The panel is weighing whether to reinstate Mr Trump's executive order barring immigrants, refugees and visitors from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Libya or Sudan for 90 days, the most ambitious initiative of the young administration.

Seattle federal judge James Robart, ruling on Feb 3 in a lawsuit by the states of Washington and Minnesota, put Mr Trump's order on hold, temporarily reopening US borders to them.

The arguments, streamed live by the San Francisco-based appeals court, were heard in an unusual fashion: via conference call. The judges were in Phoenix, Honolulu and San Jose, California, and the lawyers for the states and the Trump administrations called in from their offices.