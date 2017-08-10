US destroyer challenges China's claims in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A US Navy destroyer carried out a "freedom of navigation operation" on Thursday (Aug 10), within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the South China Sea, US officials told Reuters.

The operation came as President Donald Trump's administration seeks Chinese cooperation in dealing with North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officials said the USS John S. McCain travelled close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, in a challenge to China's territorial claims.